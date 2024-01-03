Rea Vaya suspends its services for the day

This due to what the City of Johannesburg describes as 'labour-related issues' between Piotrans, the operating company, and its employees.

JOHANNEBSURG - More woes for popular bus service Rea Vaya, which is one of the biggest in Johannesburg, after news it has suspended its services for the day.

⚠️NOTICE

Rea Vaya Passengers are informed that buses are NOT operating today due to labour related issues between Piotrans and its employees. We apologise and advise passengers to use alternative transport @CityofJoburgZA @MMCKennyKunene^BM ' Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) January 3, 2024

The city said the exit point of the depot has been blocked and as a result, none of the buses are running.

Piotrans was recently placed under business rescue, following an application from two of its creditors and allegations of widespread graft.