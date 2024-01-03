Go

Rea Vaya suspends its services for the day

This due to what the City of Johannesburg describes as 'labour-related issues' between Piotrans, the operating company, and its employees.

The business rescue practitioner who’s taken the reins at Rea Vaya, one of Johannesburg's biggest bus lines, says anyone found to have broken the law at the company, will be held to account. Picture: Rea Vaya/Facebook
03 January 2024 09:28

JOHANNEBSURG - More woes for popular bus service Rea Vaya, which is one of the biggest in Johannesburg, after news it has suspended its services for the day.

The city said the exit point of the depot has been blocked and as a result, none of the buses are running.

Piotrans was recently placed under business rescue, following an application from two of its creditors and allegations of widespread graft.

