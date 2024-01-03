'Culture of impunity': PioTrans business rescuer says worker demands 'bizarre'

Mahier Tayob Tayfin took the reins at PioTrans, one of Rea Vaya's operators, last month, after the company was placed under business rescue, and is dealing with two issues at the root of the current dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - The business rescue practitioner placed at the helm of PioTrans, one of the operators that runs the Rea Vaya bus system, has described demands being made by striking workers “bizarre”.

The Rea Vaya service was suspended on Wednesday as a result of the strike, which has apparently seen workers block the depot.

Mahier Tayob Tayfin took the reins at PioTrans last month, after the company was placed under business rescue on the back of an application from two of its creditors and allegations of widespread graft.

Tayfin said there are two issues at the root of the current dispute, the first being around 13th cheques.

He said that he’d agreed to pay employees their 13th cheques, but that it had to be done in two tranches. He has proposed the first be done next week, and the other at the end of the month.

"Their demand became a little more bizarre. They want this 13th payment to be made in cash, in the alternative without tax. Now we are governed by the TAA, and I will not violate the tax laws in any way or fashion. And it’s been brought to my attention that this was the previous culture… I told them that this amount will be taxed regardless and whatever taxes that were not paid in the past, I will definitely make an arrangement with SARS to rectify that portion thereof," said Tayfin.

Tayfin described the other issue as “the culture of acting with impunity”, saying the “strong internal controls” he’s started implementing don’t sit well with many employees.