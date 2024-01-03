PowerBall results: Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 2 January 2024 are as follows:

PowerBall: 09, 20, 23, 46, 50 PB: 05

PowerBall Plus: 08, 09, 11, 29, 44 PB: 20