PowerBall results: Tuesday, 2 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 2 January 2024 are as follows:
PowerBall: 09, 20, 23, 46, 50 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 08, 09, 11, 29, 44 PB: 20
#DrawResults for 02/01/24 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 2, 2024
#PowerBall: 09, 20, 23, 46, 50#PowerBall: 05#PowerBallPLUS: 08, 09, 11, 29, 44#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/cDrPB7TPTN