PioTrans to head to court to stop Rea Vaya wildcat strike

PioTrans workers downed tools on Wednesday, resulting in the Rea Vaya bus service being suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - PioTrans is planning on turning to the courts to try and bring a stop to the wildcat strike at the embattled Rea Vaya operator.

Business rescue practitioner Mahier Tayob Tayfin, who took the reins after the company was placed in business rescue last month, described the core issues as being around 13th cheques and unhappiness over new internal controls he was putting in place.

He said he’d already engaged with lawyers: "And I’ve given them a notice to say this is an unlawful strike and I've placed them on terms. They did not accept the terms and as we now speak, I’ve now engaged with attorneys to proceed to court on an urgent basis because once you negotiate, there’s no reason to sabotage the company or the commuters. That’s not good faith."

Tayfin stated that there were now two potential outcomes.

"The first one is that they come to their senses and we’re back to work today. In the alternative, I’m hoping to be in court as early as tomorrow because I’ve got to be flexible but I also have to be assertive. And the culture, as I’ve said previously, where the management did not negotiate properly or did not take decisive action, will no longer pass muster. I will do what I am empowered to do."