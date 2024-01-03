Parly delaying holding those responsible for 2022 fire to account - Nehawu

Two years ago, on 2 January 2022, a fire ripped through a large section of Parliament, causing major damage to the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) wants to see heads rolling for the fire at Parliament.

Nehawu branch chairperson Sthembiso Tembe said that government seemed to be on course to repair Parliament by the end of 2025.

However, Tembe said Parliament was dragging its heels to hold those allegedly responsible for the fire accountable.



In November last year, Parliament suspended nine staff members amid allegations of maladministration.

"Those responsible for the burning of Parliament - those that are part of Parliament management - who took a decision to remove the protection services on the day of the fire - we want to see them being taken through the process; being punished," said Tembe.

He added that Nehawu would like to see those officials completely removed from Parliament.