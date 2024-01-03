Man arrested in connection with murders of 3 family members on East Rand

The quiet suburban neighbourhood of Rondebult has been rocked by a gruesome family triple murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for the triple murder of his family members in Rondebult on the East Rand.

Eyewitness News has learnt that the bodies belonged to the Botha family.

The community found the bodies of Johan, Jane and their daughter, Suné, in an abandoned bakkie on Tuesday.

The quiet suburban neighbourhood of Rondebult has been rocked by a gruesome family triple murder.

Police have told Eyewitness News the bodies were all found with multiple stab wounds.

A neighbour, who lives near the Botha house, said that the community was still in shock.

"I was close to that family - the father, the mother, even the boy... I regarded him as my friend. He was my friend for a very long time, so to hear something like this is very shocking to hear we live with people like this around us... I mean we have got kids."

Community members who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity said that when they found the bodies, they had a strong decomposing smell, suggesting they have been dead for a while.