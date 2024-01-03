Israel says SA 'advocating for the devil' by launching genocide case

Israel says history will judge South Africa for being complicit in the bloodiest massacre of Jews since the holocaust.

JOHANNESBURG - Israel said South Africa is advocating for the devil by launching a genocide case in the International Criminal Court of Justice.

It says history will judge South Africa for being complicit in the bloodiest massacre of Jews since the holocaust.

South Africa launched the case in the UN court last week, following Israel’s nearly three-month-long war on Gaza in which thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed.

The Israeli government stated that it will defend the application at next week’s court proceedings.



Israel said South Africa should be ashamed for accusing it of genocide.

Instead, it believes Hamas is perpetuating this crime.

At a press briefing on Tuesday Israeli government Spokesperson Eylon Levy said South Africa is aligning itself with the Palestinian movement and covering up crimes against humanity.

"It is now aiding and abetting that machinery of genocide collaborating with the perpetrators of genocide is alas not new to South Africa which backed Omar al Bashir after he was indicted for genocide in Darfur," said Levy

Levy has labelled South Africa’s case against in the court of justice as absurd.

"How tragic that the rainbow nation that prides itself in fighting racism will be fighting pro bono for anti-Jewish racists," said Levy.

Levy added that Hamas should bear full responsibility for the war in Gaza and that Israel has done all it can to minimise civilian casualties.