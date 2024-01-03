FITA: Bid to stop SARS putting cameras in factories about protecting rights

The High Court in Pretoria last week dismissed a bid from FITA and 11 others to urgently interdict SARS from putting in place this kind of surveillance.

JOHANNESBURG - The spokesperson for the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, insists that their court bid to stop the SA Revenue Service (SARS) from installing CCTV cameras in their factories and warehouses is about protecting their conditional rights and that they’ve got nothing to hide.

This in line with a new rule that the taxman recently introduced.

The interdict application, which was dismissed for a lack of urgency, is the first of a two-part application with the second and main part aimed at reviewing and setting aside the rule.

Anti-crime activist and founder of Tax Justice South Africa, Yusuf Abramjee, has suggested that FITA has something to hide but Sinenhlanhla Mnguni is adamant this isn’t the case.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. We have subjected ourselves to many other forms of inspections, audits, methods which have been implemented by SARS in pursuit of compliance which we’ve never objected to in the least. In fact, there have been manufacturers who have objected to those mechanisms previously which we were never party to. We’re happy with ensuring there’s compliance in the local industry. In fact, it’s one of the issues which FITA prides itself on and we’ve expelled members previously who’ve been found to be non-compliant," said Mnguni.

He added that at the heart of their case is their position that the installation of CCTV cameras is ultra vires the Customs and Excise Act, irrational and unreasonable and that it violates their rights to privacy and not to be arbitrarily deprived of their property.

Mnguni said further that they were planning on re-enrolling the interdict application on the ordinary roll and that they’re confident of their chances of success this time around.