DIRCO confident it can prove Israel has intent to commit genocide in Gaza

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations (DIRCO) is confident it will be able to prove that Israel has intent to commit genocide in Gaza.

Director-General Zane Dangor has defended government’s application before the International Court of Justice, saying it was a carefully considered decision backed by a detailed application.

He said South Africa has an obligation to ensure international law to which it is party is applied consistently across all United Nations member states.

Dangor said that government could not shirk its duty to call out crimes against humanity because of geo-political pressures nor its many unresolved domestic challenges.

"We cannot see a genocide unfolding and find reasons not to act."

He believes South Africa won’t struggle to prove a key legal requirement of its case - the intent to kill an ethnic group.

"The element of intent is perhaps the easiest [to prove] than many of the previous cases of genocide that has gone before the international criminal court."

Government will be represented by some of the country’s top legal minds in the Hague when the application is argued next week Thursday.

Israel said it intended to defend the application to force it to stop its attacks on Gaza.