Correctional Services Dept mum on details of Oscar Pistorius' release on parole

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services is keeping mum on the details around Oscar Pistorius’ looming release later this week.

Pistorius is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and five months for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

He is set to be freed on Friday after having been granted parole in November last year.

The department’s Singabakho Nxumalo said that they are not releasing any details around the logistics of his release.

"An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment. Consequently, the details in terms of transportation plans and time of release shall not be made public. Disclosing such details may result in a security threat."

Nxumalo said that Pistorius will be subject to the general parole conditions and will have to be at home at certain times. He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances. He is also restricted from conducting media interviews.