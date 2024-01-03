COJ Transport MEC Kunene slams Rea Vaya workers for going on wildcat strike

The Rea Vaya bus service, which is one of the city’s biggest, ground to a halt as workers employed by the embattled operator, Piotrans, embarked on a wildcat strike.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has slammed Rea Vaya workers for downing tools on Wednesday, adding that they were placing their own jobs in jeopardy.

The Rea Vaya bus service, which is one of the city’s biggest, ground to a halt as workers employed by the embattled operator, PioTrans, embarked on a wildcat strike.

It is understood that they have concerns with their 13th cheques being paid in two parts and their bonus being taxed.

Kunene said he was disappointed with the PioTrans workers and their leaders.

"These drivers are very unreasonable, and we cannot tolerate [this]. This company has problems. A BRP is there to go and rescue the business. They decided not to go to work, which means PioTrans is going to lose money today. How do they expect to keep their jobs because if this company falls, they are all unemployed."

PioTrans was placed under business rescue last month and speaking to Eyewitness News, business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob Tayfin, said they were planning on turning to the courts to try and end the strike.

Kunene has given his full support to the business rescue practitioner and said the law must run its course, calling for anyone who was found to be in violation to be fired.