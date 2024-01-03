CCTV in tobacco warehouses to reduce illegal trading, claw back lost billions

According to various studies, illicit cigarettes account for between 54 and 70% of all those sold in South Africa, with the cost to the economy estimated at more than R20 billion a year.

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee is confident that installing CCTV cameras in tobacco manufacturing factories will go a long way towards curbing illicit trade.

According to various studies, illicit cigarettes account for between 54 and 70% of all those sold in South Africa, with the cost to the economy estimated at more than R20 billion a year.

ALSO READ:

Last week, SARS scored an important legal victory which saw the High Court in Pretoria dismiss an urgent application from the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) and its member companies, aimed at interdicting the taxman from implementing a new rule involving the installation of CCTV surveillance at their warehouses.

And anti-crime activist and the founder of Tax Justice South Africa, Abramjee, welcomed the outcome.

"Most certainly we are confident that FITA and its members have absolutely no case - even with the legal jargon and the arguments if they go on appeal. And that’s why we’re that’s why we’re hopeful the CCTV cameras in the factories will bring down the illicit trade, will monitor the activities, and will hopefully keep these manufacturers to account," said Abramjee.

The applicants in the case have argued that putting up CCTV cameras would violate their rights to privacy. But Abramjee said this was commonplace in various other settings.

"You go to most of the stores today - the supermarkets, public places, streets, intersections, you’ll find CCTV cameras assisting in the fight against crime, also identifying criminal suspects leading to arrests and convictions. So we have to ask the question, what does FITA have to hide? Why don’t they want these cameras in their factories?"