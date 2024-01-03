Cape Town Minstrel Carnival hailed a glittering success

The city's annual iconic event attracted thousands of spectators from across the country to witness the colourful carnival.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Minstrels' festival management has said the event proceeded without any incidents.

Over 18,000 participants in glittery uniforms, face paint, hats, and parasols marched through the Mother City’s roads on Tuesday, playing their signature music on trumpets and drums.

The city's annual iconic event attracted thousands of spectators from across the country to witness the colourful carnival.

[Happening Now] The Cape Town's most colourful event is now in full swing. The Hanover Park Minstrels are demonstrating their dancing and musical skills as they March through Darling street in the city centre.

The event operation's director, Riyaad Peters, said the carnival's success was owed to a number of role players.

"Something that is often misinterpreted is that the day is just today. There's been a total network of people who have put together what you see, from the hat to the bow tie."

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade is currently underway.



Are you there? Let us know below.#EventsInCapeTown pic.twitter.com/va1uFsvvpC ' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 2, 2024

Meanwhile, spectators who have come to witness the event said it was well organised, and a vibrant tourist attraction.