Cape Town Minstrel Carnival hailed a glittering success

The city's annual iconic event attracted thousands of spectators from across the country to witness the colourful carnival.

Over 18,000 participants in glittery uniforms, face paint, hats, and parasols marched through the Mother City’s roads on Tuesday, playing their signature music on trumpets and drums. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana/Eyewitness News
03 January 2024 09:39

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Minstrels' festival management has said the event proceeded without any incidents.

Over 18,000 participants in glittery uniforms, face paint, hats, and parasols marched through the Mother City’s roads on Tuesday, playing their signature music on trumpets and drums.

The event operation's director, Riyaad Peters, said the carnival's success was owed to a number of role players.

"Something that is often misinterpreted is that the day is just today. There's been a total network of people who have put together what you see, from the hat to the bow tie."

Meanwhile, spectators who have come to witness the event said it was well organised, and a vibrant tourist attraction.

