3 people dead, 2 others injured in vehicle collision near Aberdeen

It's understood that a car travelling from Aberdeen to Cape Town overturned just before Beaufort West on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died while two others have been injured in a car accident on the R61 road near Aberdeen.

It's understood that a car travelling from Aberdeen to Cape Town overturned just before Beaufort West on Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqose, said that it's believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"The driver is among those who survived the accident. He is in hospital and a case of culpable homicide has been opened."