Two people arrested for deadly Soshanguve New Year's Day mass shooting

Four people, including a 14-year-old child, died on Monday when unknown gunmen opened fire on three stationary cars at Block P.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made a breakthrough in the Soshanguve New Year's Day mass shooting, as two people have been arrested for the attack.

Four people, including a 14-year-old child, died on Monday when unknown gunmen opened fire on three stationary cars at Block P.

One of the deceased was Constable Mpho Kgobotlo, who was attached to the OR Tambo International Airport police.

Speaking outside the Soshanguve Police Station, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the case is being investigated by the Hawks since it involved a dead police officer.

"Two of the suspects were arrested in the early hours of this morning, and the police have indicated to me they are looking for other suspects but they are quite convinced that after processing and dealing with the matter of those they have arrested, they will have an idea on the motive behind this attack," the premier said.