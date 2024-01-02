Two drowned, another missing in two separate incidents at Cape Town beach

Two people have drowned and another is missing in two separate incidents near Sonwabe Beach along the False Bay coast on New Year's Day.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that various rescue and law enforcement crews were activated after a rip current swept beachgoers out to sea.

"On arrival on the scene, one male, age 18, was found on the beach. NSRI medics initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts and they were joined by emergency services. An eight-year-old and a twelve-year-old, males, were out of the water, and a twenty-eight-year-old male was missing. Two unidentified male bystanders, good samaritans, had assisted the twelve-year-old out of the water and they had tried to assist the man (age 28)," said Lambinon.

The eighteen-year-old man was later declared deceased and the search for the 28-year-old man continues.

Lambinon added that another man, aged 24, later drowned at the same beach.