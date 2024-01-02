Traffic authorities say many pedestrians killed over the festive season

This festive season has once again turned out to be deadly on South African roads with hundreds of people dying in horror crashes across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said gaps in pedestrian safety are contributing to the high level of carnage on the roads.

In Gauteng alone, over 200 people have been killed with a significant number of them having been pedestrians.

RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane said walking on the streets while under the influence and jaywalking are some of the most prevalent problems.

"We need to tighten up on that space that people shouldn’t come onto freeways or walk on the roads when drunk. I don’t know how you completely eliminate that because sometimes out of necessity people have to walk from one side of the freeway to the other to obtain certain necessities," said Zwane.