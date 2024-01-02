Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s most iconic and colourful festival, the minstrels street parade is underway.

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

The atmosphere is electrifying, with the first group, the Hanover Minstrels, already showcasing their dancing and musical skills.

[WATCH] Thousands of Minstrels participants from across the Western Cape getting ready to March through the city streets. The annual festive has become part of Cape Town’s iconic event that takes place at the beginning of each year. pic.twitter.com/fqDyRrSPoI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2024

[Happening Now] The Cape Town’s most colourful event is now in full swing. The Hanover Park Minstrels are demonstrating their dancing and musical skills as they March through Darling street in the city centre. pic.twitter.com/hlXaYxjd4W ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2024

This is what some of the spectators had to say:

"They say seeing is believing & I’m here to see with my own eyes what's happening right here," one spectator said.

"It’s nice being on a day like this, it’s nice for the tourists. We always come each year, it’s a day to enjoy with family and friends," another reveler added.

"The setup is sorted and well organised," another spectator said.

There’s also a heavy presence of law enforcement officials to ensure that the carnival proceeds without any incidents.