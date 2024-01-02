Go

Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

A minstrels group performs during the Cape Town Minstrels Carnival in Cape Town on 2 January 2024. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana/Eyewitness News
02 January 2024 16:28

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s most iconic and colourful festival, the minstrels street parade is underway.

The atmosphere is electrifying, with the first group, the Hanover Minstrels, already showcasing their dancing and musical skills.

This is what some of the spectators had to say:

"They say seeing is believing & I’m here to see with my own eyes what's happening right here," one spectator said.

"It’s nice being on a day like this, it’s nice for the tourists. We always come each year, it’s a day to enjoy with family and friends," another reveler added.

"The setup is sorted and well organised," another spectator said.

There’s also a heavy presence of law enforcement officials to ensure that the carnival proceeds without any incidents.

