South Africans back to planning lives around load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Eskom making significant progress in boosting the national grid's generation capacity, stage three load shedding has kicked in on Tuesday afternoon.

The power utility recently announced the recovery of unit one at Koeberg power station, which has brought 920 megawatts to the grid.

On Sunday, Eskom synchronised Kusile's unit five for the first time ever and it's projected to boost generation capacity by 800 megawatts.

South Africans are back to planning their lives around electricity availability after spending the festive season with colourful Christmas tree lights, which is seemingly a short-lived reprieve.

While more megawatts have been returned and added to the national grid, over 3,000 megawatts have been lost following the loss of six generating units.

In addition, another 2,000 megawatts were also lost after the power utility intensified planned maintenance to enhance fleet performance.

Stage two will kick in at 5am and stage three will start at 4pm every day until further notice.