Soshanguve family mourns after 2 members killed in New Year's Day mass shooting

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a painful start to the year for a family in Soshanguve after a mass shooting claimed two of their members.

Fourteen-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela and her uncle, Mpho Kgobotlo, died when unknown gunmen opened fire on three vehicles on Monday.

Kgobotlo’s two friends were also shot in the hail of bullets during the attack in Block P.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the grieving families later on Tuesday.

About an hour after the ringing in of the new year, fourteen-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela stepped out of the house to greet her uncle, Mpho Kgobotlso, who is a local police officer.

Vuyolwethu has been described by her aunt, Yandiswa Nhlapo, as a happy bubbly child that liked making dance videos on TikTok.



Vuyolwethu was caught in the crossfire that killed her uncle and two of his friends.

Vuyolwethu’s aunt, Yandiswa Nhlapo, said the family had lost its light.

"She didn’t have a phone but my TikTok, she is there, on my sister’s TikTok, she is there. She would take (our) phones and dance on our TikToks, post, she just loved beautiful things."

Police are still investigating the four murders and no arrests have been made yet.