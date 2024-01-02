Shelley Point hotel fire 'to have big effect on area' - Saldanha Bay mayor

Saldanha Bay Mayor Andre Truter said that firefighters battled a blaze at the popular Shelley Point hotel in Saint Helena Bay for seven hours before eventually getting the fire under control.

The mayor also confirmed that the fire, which has razed most of the establishment, started in the kitchen of a small restaurant attached to the hotel.

He said that the effects of the fire would impact the owners, holidaymakers and the staff who worked at the hotel.

"The 160 workers that work there, many of them come from poor communities. It will definitely have a big effect on the area. It's a sad day to see that and to understand the implications of what will follow."

Truter said that mopping up operations should take another day or two as firefighters monitor hotspots.