Ramaphosa pays tribute to legendary photographer

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to legendary news photographer Peter Magubane.

He said as South Africa commemorates 30 years of democracy this year, Magubane’s photography will be an important part of our reflections.

This in the wake of the death of the legendary news photographer, who was best known for his work documenting the country’s struggle for freedom and the early years of democracy.

Magubane died on Monday. His daughter, Fikile Magubane, told Eyewitness News that the 91-year-old was unwell recently.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late photographer.

In a post on X - formerly Twitter, Ramaphosa said Peter Magubane's prosaic passion was powered as much by what he felt from the heart as what he saw through his lens.

"As we revisit our journey to freedom and the progression of our democratic dispensation, Magubane’s imagery will be an important part of our reflections”.

Political parties including the governing ANC and the GOOD party paid homage to the icon and his remarkable life’s work.

Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, meanwhile described him as a freedom fighter as well as a masterful storyteller and lensman.

And the South African National Editors’ Forum said he will forever be remembered for his indomitable spirit, courage, and exceptional contribution to journalism.