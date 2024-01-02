New Year, new fuel prices

The Mineral Resources department attributed the drop in fuel prices to declining international Brent crude oil costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Some good news at the pumps as the price of fuel will go down. From Wednesday both grades of petrol will decrease by 62 and 76 cents a litre.

Diesel will see a significant decrease of between R1,18 cents and R1,26 cents a litre.

Petrol (93 ULP & LRP): 62 cents a litre (decrease)

Petrol (95 ULP & LRP): 76cents a litre (decrease)

Diesel R1.18 to R1.26 a litre (decrease)

Illuminating Paraffin: 93 cents a litre (decrease)

LPGas Retail Price: 11 cents a litre (increase)