‘Load shedding shows government’s failure to deliver’

Eskom announced an interim daily schedule of rolling power cuts. The utility will alternate between stage two and three load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rise Mzansi political party believes that the return of load shedding is a reminder that the South African government has failed to deliver basic services.

Eskom announced an interim daily schedule of rolling power cuts. The utility will alternate between stage two and three load shedding.

The power utility attributed this to setbacks in returning three generating units to service, as well as the loss of six other units.

Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana said that it is unfair for communities across the country to contend with darkness even ahead of the general elections.

“We must make choices that will, among others, ensure that businesses can continue operating, make a profit and employ more people, and that our communities are kept safe with a reliable and constant supply of power,” added Gana.