Lesufi calls for overhaul of policing in Soshanguve after mass shooting

About an hour after the stroke of midnight on Monday, unknown gunmen opened fire on three cars in Block B, killing four people, including a 14-year-old child. Police arrested two suspects on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for an overhaul of policing in Soshanguve following a mass shooting that claimed four lives.

Lesufi visited some of the grieving families on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to visiting the grieving families, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi went to the local police station to get a briefing on the state of crime in Soshanguve.

In the latest second quarter crime statistics, Soshanguve reported only 11 murders for the July to September period.

However, Lesufi said that crime was an issue in Soshanguve.

"As I've indicated, these kinds of incidents are happening frequently in this area, so whatever resources that they are needed, I've asked the MEC [for community safety] to make those available so that we can finally crack this matter."

The Hawks have been roped in to investigate the mass shooting as a police officer was among the victims.