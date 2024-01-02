In wake of recent floods, KZN's COGTA Dept worried as more rain expected

Search and rescue operations are still underway to locate at least five missing people who were swept away in flash floods.

JOHANNESBURG - Fears are mounting in KwaZulu-Natal as thunderstorms and further rain is expected.

A number of buildings, roads and bridges have been damaged following inclement weather across the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department said they were worried about further inclement weather predicted for the province.

Department spokesperson, Sboniso Mngadi: "It is very concerning and it is worrying us that there is more rains that is expected in the province, for even tomorrow. We’ve just received a warning from SA Weather Service that there is a level two severe thunderstorm that is expected in the province tomorrow. This happens while we are still accessing the damage that was caused by the New Year's Eve disaster."

He added that residents in the province continue to ignore weather warnings.

"If you look at the issue of Pietermaritzburg, there is a video that is very disturbing where you see a car driving towards an overflowing bridge and unfortunately it ended on a very sad note where one person is still missing and another two were certified dead when their car was discovered there," said Mngadi.

Last week, 22 people were killed in Ladysmith following flash floods.