Iconic minstrel's street carnival begins in Cape Town

The annual showdown takes place at the start of a New Year and is the longest existing festival that has become an integral part of Cape Town's cultural heritage.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's iconic carnival, the colourful minstrels street parade is expected to attract thousands of people. Partygoers will hit the parade next to the city hall on Tuesday.

Thousands of participants in glittery costumes, face paint, hats and parasols march through the city’s roads, playing their signature music on trumpets and drums.

Cape Town's Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said "it means so much to thousands of Capetonians who grew up with the culture associated with the Malay choirs and the tweede nuwe jaar parade".

Smith added that the city's support for this event will continue to preserve these traditions for the next generations.

The Mother City is expecting over 80,000 spectators to attend the event.