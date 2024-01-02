Help on the way for KZN families affected by heavy rains

Three people including a seven-year-old child died in Pietermaritzburg and Mandini following heavy rains that hit parts of the province on Sunday. Last week, at least 22 people died in Ladysmith flash floods.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has announced plans to disperse relief packages to families affected by the inclement weather on New Year's Eve.

This comes hot on the heels of flash floods that killed at least 22 people in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi urged community leaders to help spread awareness about the risks associated with thunderstorms.

“Our disaster response teams have already initiated relief efforts for affected families, and we will continue to assess and coordinate with relevant departments to provide assistance to those in need during this challenging period,” said Mngadi.