Firefighters working to contain Shelley Point hotel fire

The fire, which started on Tuesday morning, has scorched most of the hotel structure.

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast Municipality said that firefighters were still busy containing a blaze at the popular Shelley Point Hotel and Spa in St Helena Bay.

The fire, which started on Tuesday morning, has scorched most of the hotel structure.

West Coast Fire and Rescue Services' chief Basil January said that two helicopters were still being used to control the blaze.

"We're busy winning this fire. We've got two helicopters in the air to help us bring the fire under control. We should be busy with mopping up operations for the next two hours."

January said that a ground crew was also extinguishing a few hotspots and no injuries were reported.