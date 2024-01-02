Go

Firefighters working to contain Shelley Point hotel fire

The fire, which started on Tuesday morning, has scorched most of the hotel structure.

Firefighters battling a blaze that has engulfed parts of the Shelley Point Hotel & Spa. Picture: Supplied
02 January 2024 14:29

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast Municipality said that firefighters were still busy containing a blaze at the popular Shelley Point Hotel and Spa in St Helena Bay.

West Coast Fire and Rescue Services' chief Basil January said that two helicopters were still being used to control the blaze.

"We're busy winning this fire. We've got two helicopters in the air to help us bring the fire under control. We should be busy with mopping up operations for the next two hours."

January said that a ground crew was also extinguishing a few hotspots and no injuries were reported.

