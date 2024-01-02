Go

Death toll from recent KZN floods, drownings rises to 23

Police in the province continue their search for at least five others who remain unaccounted for.

IPSS Medical Rescue personnel search for survivors after flash floods hit Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on 24 December 2023. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/Facebook
02 January 2024 17:15

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal due to recent flash floods and drowning-related incidents has risen to 23.

A number of buildings, roads and bridges have been damaged following inclement weather which has swept across the province.

Following a week-long search for flash flood victims in Ladysmith, search and rescues also continue in other parts of the province.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, details some of the incidents: "The search, however, continues for a 39-year-old traditional healer who drowned in the Laycentre River in Edendale on 26 December. The woman was performing cleansing rituals with 15 other people when she was swept away. After the recovery of the bodies of two people, whose vehicle was swept into Henley Dam in Plessislaer on Monday, a search will continue for the third person who was also an occupant in the same vehicle."

More rain and storms have been predicted for the province this week.

