Death toll from recent KZN floods, drownings rises to 23

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal due to recent flash floods and drowning-related incidents has risen to 23.

Police in the province continue their search for at least five others who remain unaccounted for.

A number of buildings, roads and bridges have been damaged following inclement weather which has swept across the province.

Following a week-long search for flash flood victims in Ladysmith, search and rescues also continue in other parts of the province.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, details some of the incidents: "The search, however, continues for a 39-year-old traditional healer who drowned in the Laycentre River in Edendale on 26 December. The woman was performing cleansing rituals with 15 other people when she was swept away. After the recovery of the bodies of two people, whose vehicle was swept into Henley Dam in Plessislaer on Monday, a search will continue for the third person who was also an occupant in the same vehicle."

More rain and storms have been predicted for the province this week.