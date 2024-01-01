Two bodies recovered after car swept away in KZN's Msunduzi River

The bodies of a woman and a child have been recovered from the Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg. Emergency officials said a vehicle carrying a family of three was swept away on Sunday night.

Emergency officials said a vehicle carrying a family of three was swept away on Sunday night in the Msunduzi river, in Pietermaritzburg.

IPSS Search and Rescue spokesperson, Sam Meyrick said the search was abandoned on Sunday due to heavy rains and resumed Monday morning.

The father is still unaccounted for.

"Residents and SANDF [South African National Defence Force] were able to remove the family's vehicle from the car sadly the mother and her young son had passed away. Search and rescue units began the search for the father sadly by Monday afternoon the body of father had not been found.

"The search has been called off for the day and will continue during the week. Our condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased."