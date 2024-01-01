Special official funeral for Mbongeni Ngema 'befitting to his stature': ANC KZN

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has said that the granting of an official funeral for legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema is to honour his fight against apartheid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on the KZN government’s request to give Ngema a special provincial official funeral category two.

The 68-year-old artist died on Wednesday in a car crash while returning to KZN from a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

In a widely circulated video since his death, Ngema was critical of the African National Congress (ANC), stating that the former liberation movement has lost its identity.

“The very ANC that was a torch bearer for the liberation struggle... today they have turned against their people,” said Ngema.

Despite that, the ANC which controls the KwaZulu-Natal and national government, said Ngema’s contribution to the fight for apartheid cannot be overlooked.

Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Bongi Gwala echoed this:

"Although Dr Ngema has passed away, this noble gesture by the President will give the family and many South Africans some comfort that he received a send-off befitting to his stature."

A date for Ngema’s funeral is yet to be announced.