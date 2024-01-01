Song of The Year: 'All these years been defending Ukhozi FM, this year I can't'

Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year has once again raised furore among listeners and music fans alike. This after Maskandi musician, Khuzani's 'Umjolo Lowo' ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2024.

JOHANNESBURG – Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year has once again raised furore among listeners and music fans alike.

This after Maskandi musician, Khuzani feat Luve's Umjolo Lowo ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2024.

He received the lion’s share of the votes at nearly 1 million, followed by Mthandeni feat Lwah's Paris at more than 700,000 votes, while popular Dlala Thukzin ft Zaba & Skyes _iPlan _ended up in third place with a meagre 90,422 votes.

While some say this was a simple voting matter, others have decried the station’s voting system together with the Top 10 selection method, with one social media user saying “people voted for Khuzani, not the song”, and others bemoaning how popular Mnike didn’t make the Top 10.

In 2021, the station - which is the largest in South Africa again received backlash when newcomer DJ Hlo's _Isibani _won Song of The Year.

And recently, in a statement responding to allegations made against Ukhozi FM's business manager, the station assured listeners that “song of the year campaigns are subject to stringent criteria setting processes and Ukhozi FM is no exception”.

However, a number of people as expressed on social media are not convinced, and say the station may need to revise its approach to the popular and iconic segment if it's to retain its once-perceived integrity.

Then the voting system is not the best mechanism to establish the best song of the year. The category is not for the artist with many supporters who vote a lot, it's for the best song of the year and if voting is not credible to establish this fact,a new system must be introduced ' Mazwi Blose (@MazwiBlose) December 31, 2023

Zalo asixabene namabhinca njalo... Lento yaqala ngoDJ Hlo



Khona ubushompeshompe okwenzakalayo oKhozini... ' uGatsheni njalo loh🐘🐘🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) December 31, 2023

Maybe the true and real discussion should be around the criteria of choosing the song of the year. Should it be on votes alone?



Are sales, streams, airplays not a determining factor? ' Xhosa Men Spokesperson (@AyabongaKekana) January 1, 2024

SOTY shouldn't even based on votes... the song with the most airplay and streams makes more sense. Etswang mo Ukhozi going forward 😂 https://t.co/gHyuZVovQY ' 🦄 (@Lebz_Maluks) January 1, 2024

All these years I’ve been defending Ukhozi FM. This year I cannot 😑 🚮 ' XOLI (@Mbhele_Xoli) December 31, 2023

People didn't vote for song of the year but their favorite artist. That Khuzane song doesn't even deserve to be included in the top ten. Mnike was excluded, that says a lot. ' Sizwe (@SizweNovaphi) December 31, 2023

In true showmanship, however, Dlala Thukzin sent a hearty congrats to Khuzani Mpungose at his win.