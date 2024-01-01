Reckless driving primary contributor to road accidents this festive season: N3TC

N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said while poor visibility and unfavourable conditions have contributed to some of the accidents, driver behaviour remains a primary factor.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said reckless driving has contributed towards the alarming number of serious and fatal road crashes this festive season.

The N3TC manages the 415 kilometre section of the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

The route, which cuts across four provinces, is one of the busiest in the country during this time of the year.

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra said poor visibility and unfavourable conditions also contributed to some of the accidents, however, driver behaviour remains a primary factor.

Dhoogra added they are expecting high volumes over the next days as people return home from their holidays.

“Law enforcement authorities are monitoring the volumes on the route and may implement traffic control measures should it become a necessary safety precaution. Please follow the instructions of road enforcement officials and remember to always share the road responsibly,” Dhoogra said.