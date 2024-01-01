Rainy start to the year expected for parts of the country

At least six provinces are expected to experience light to heavy downpours, with two warnings for severe weather conditions issued for Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A rainy start to the year is expected for most areas as the South African Weather Service has forecast wet weather conditions for the central and eastern parts of the country.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the east coast of the Eastern Cape.

This as search and rescue efforts continue in Ladysmith after 22 people were killed in flash floods on Christmas Eve and at least six others remain unaccounted for.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini:

"We are still expecting rainfall but areas still expecting isolated showers and thundershowers - Free State, southern parts of the North West province, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the eastern parts of the Western Cape."