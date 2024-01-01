Plans underway to disburse 20,000 allowances from 2023 academic year - NSFAS

Following a meeting held on Sunday, the Higher Education Department said NSFAS was "determined to conclude all the outstanding 2023 disbursements by the 15th of January 2024".

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) still has 20,000 allowances it has not disbursed from 2023.

The organisation said these allowances still require input from institutions before they are sent to the affected students.

The NSFAS board held an extra-ordinary meeting on Sunday to discuss some of its outstanding issues, including student allowances, budget adjustment and preparation for the 2024 academic year.

Department of Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi:

“The NSFAS is determined to conclude all the outstanding 2023 disbursements by the 15th of January 2024, in consultation with the affected institutions. This will ensure that the 2023 bursary allowances do not affect the returning students for the academic year 2024.”