Over 400 New Year's babies born across South Africa - Health Dept

JOHANNESBURG - A total of 411 New Year's babies were born across South Africa.

Gauteng led the pack, with more than 110 bundles of joys born between Sunday midnight and 9 am on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla held a media briefing at the GJ Crookes Hospital - south of KwaZulu-Natal, where he was overseeing the delivery of new babies.

Phaahla told the new parents to make use of public health facilities as they begin their journey on raising healthy babies.

"Our responsibility as the health services is to make sure these bundles of joy we have been welcoming here can actually grow healthy, avoid all the risks, all the infectious diseases, whether it be pneumonia or diarrhoea, we have got the tools."

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria to welcome the newborn babies.

The department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba said most deliveries were recorded at academic hospitals across the province.

He urged parents to ensure they register their babies before leaving the hospital:

“As a department, we have continuously made a call and encouraged parents not leave our facilities without having registered their babies with the department of home affairs offices, at the in house offices that are across our various facilities as this is a very important step in terms of ensuring that their babies are properly