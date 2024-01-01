Go

Mbongeni Ngema to receive special provincial official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted playwright and artist Mbongeni Ngema a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two. The 68-year-old died on Wednesday in a car crash.

FILE: This picture taken in September 2001 in Nquthu, some 450 kms north of Durban, shows Zulu playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP
01 January 2024 11:29

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted legendary playwright and artist Mbongeni Ngema a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two.

The 68-year-old composer died on Wednesday in a car crash while returning to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) from a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube wrote to the president requesting an official funeral for the anti-apartheid activist.

Premier's spokesperson Bongi Gwala said Ngema will receive a deserving send off.

"The premier said that Dr ngema distinguished himself as a true South African legend who used creative arts and theatre to contribute to the fight for freedom the country is enjoying today."

Funeral details are expected to be announced at a later stage.

