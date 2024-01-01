Legendary photographer Peter Magubane dies at 91

The renowned veteran photographer and anti-apartheid activist died peacefully at his home on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned veteran photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane has died at the age of 91.

His family has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Magubane died peacefully at his home on Monday afternoon.

The struggle stalwart became Nelson Mandela's official photographer following his release from prison in the early 1990s and also captured the 1976 Soweto uprising.

His daughter, Fikile Magubane said her father was unwell before his passing.

“He would have been 92 on 18 January. He was an old person, but also he wasn't well, let's put it that way. He wasn't well but age also.”