GP police chief satisfied with Hillbrow's almost incident-free 2024 crossover

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the Hillbrow police station, which is one of the busiest in the country, only recorded one serious offence by midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that he is satisfied that Hillbrow was free of crime as the country ushered in the new year.

On Sunday night, dozens of law enforcement officials were deployed to parts of Johannesburg's inner city for their safer festive season campaign.

Police nyalas filled the streets of the inner city, heavily armed officers were on the ground in an effort to tackle crime which usually spikes during this time of the year.

Five minutes before 2024, Hillbrow streets are empty as dozens of police officers have been deployed there as part of the safer festive season can campaign. Towards the end of each year, Hillbrow usually records an increase in violent crimes.@Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/FihyAT4XKN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2023

Mawela gave himself a proverbial tap on the shoulder for a successful operation.

"There is no serious incident reported, hence I’m so excited that the people have responded positively. South Africans have shown us that you can still enjoy in a responsible manner," Mawela said.