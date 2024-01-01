Go

GP police chief satisfied with Hillbrow's almost incident-free 2024 crossover

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the Hillbrow police station, which is one of the busiest in the country, only recorded one serious offence by midnight.

Heavy police presence in Hillbrow on 31 December 2023. Picture: Screenshot/Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana
01 January 2024 09:59

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that he is satisfied that Hillbrow was free of crime as the country ushered in the new year.

On Sunday night, dozens of law enforcement officials were deployed to parts of Johannesburg's inner city for their safer festive season campaign.

Police nyalas filled the streets of the inner city, heavily armed officers were on the ground in an effort to tackle crime which usually spikes during this time of the year.

Mawela said the Hillbrow police station, which is one of the busiest in the country, only recorded one serious offence by midnight.

Mawela gave himself a proverbial tap on the shoulder for a successful operation.

"There is no serious incident reported, hence I’m so excited that the people have responded positively. South Africans have shown us that you can still enjoy in a responsible manner," Mawela said.

