Go

Eskom's Kusile Unit 5 syncs to the grid for the first time

The unit will contribute an additional 800 megawatts to the country’s power system, and Eskom said this is a significant step in the utility’s plan to end load shedding.

Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture:X/ @Eskom_SA
Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture:X/ @Eskom_SA
01 January 2024 09:40

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said more megawatts of power have been added into the country’s generation capacity after Kusile’s Unit 5 was synchronised into the national grid for the first time on Sunday.

The unit will contribute an additional 800 megawatts (MW) to the country’s power system.

In 2022, the unit was affected by a fire, which delayed its commissioning.

The return of the three units that were brought online from end September 2023 has brought a total of 3,200MW into the grid, said the power utility.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said this is a significant step in the utility’s plan to end load shedding.

"It will supply electricity intermittently during the testing and optimisation phase over the next six months before being transferred into commercial operation and the capacity officially added to the current Eskom fleet."

Meanwhile, load shedding remains suspended until Friday.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2024 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA