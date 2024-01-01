Eskom's Kusile Unit 5 syncs to the grid for the first time

The unit will contribute an additional 800 megawatts to the country’s power system, and Eskom said this is a significant step in the utility’s plan to end load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said more megawatts of power have been added into the country’s generation capacity after Kusile’s Unit 5 was synchronised into the national grid for the first time on Sunday.

The unit will contribute an additional 800 megawatts (MW) to the country’s power system.

In 2022, the unit was affected by a fire, which delayed its commissioning.

The return of the three units that were brought online from end September 2023 has brought a total of 3,200MW into the grid, said the power utility.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said this is a significant step in the utility’s plan to end load shedding.

"It will supply electricity intermittently during the testing and optimisation phase over the next six months before being transferred into commercial operation and the capacity officially added to the current Eskom fleet."

Meanwhile, load shedding remains suspended until Friday.