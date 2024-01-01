Eastern Cape crash claims 8 lives on New Year's Eve

In what the Eastern Cape transport department has called the 'deadliest crash' since the start of the festive season, eight people died and three others were injured in a crash on the N2 between Dutywa and Mthatha on Sunday.

It's understood that two vehicles collided on the N2 between Dutywa and Mthatha on Sunday.

Six people died on scene.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose:

“Two more people succumbed to their injuries and died on arrival in hospital, taking the death toll to 8 and making this the deadliest crash since the launch of this year’s festive season’s Arrive Alive campaign.”

The province has recorded numerous road crashes since the start of the festive season.

