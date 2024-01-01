DA calls on COGTA to intervene in KZN for 'failure to mitigate against flooding'

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on the Cooperative Governance Department to intervene in KwaZulu-Natal following failure to implement contingency measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

This relates to the massive flash floods that swept through Ladysmith on Christmas Eve, killing at least 22 people with six still unaccounted for.

In the past few years, the province has been hit by flooding, leaving billions of rands in private and state-owned infrastructure destroyed.

The DA's Jacques Smalle:

"Once again, the African National Congress-led province has failed to develop and mitigate against high-risk flooding areas. Their lack of understanding of municipal water systems, sources of flooding, and the impact of pluvial flooding is once again affecting the lives and livelihoods of residents".

However, the KZN government has expressed its commitment to ensuring that residents are protected from natural disasters.