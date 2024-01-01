2024 to be an important milestone in SA's democracy, say opposition parties

This year, the country will hold its seventh general elections since the end of apartheid, and for the next couple of months, political parties will be crisscrossing the country canvassing for votes.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country rings in the new year, opposition political parties said 2024 will be an important milestone in South Africa’s democracy.

The Democratic Alliance said this election year will be a turning point for the country’s fortunes.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba on the other hand has maintained that 2024 is an opportunity to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power for the first time ever, and move the country towards a path of prosperity.

"As we enter the new year, let's reflect on 2023, learning from the mistakes and celebrating successes. We fondly remember the Springboks' World Cup victory but also the tragedies like Marshalltown fire, cholera outbreak and a rise in grievous crimes,” Mashaba said.

As of November 2023, the Electoral Commission said about 34% of the country’s eligible voters were not registered to participate in the upcoming elections.

The next voter registration weekend has been set for the 4 and 5 February while president Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to pronounce when South Africans will be heading to the polls.