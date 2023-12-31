Tweede Nuwe Jaar, Malay Choirs parade must be preserved for generations - CoCT

This comes after the city gave the green light for the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel parade and the Cape Malay Choir Board parade, which are expected to attract thousands of spectators.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has said that it aims to ensure that traditions such as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel parade are preserved for the next generation.

The sentiment comes after the city gave the green light for the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel parade and the Cape Malay Choir Board parade.

The Cape Malay Choir Board parade is expected to attract thousands of spectators on Sunday and will end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The City’s Events Permit Office has granted permits for the Cape Malay Choir Board Road March and Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade. The City is providing financial and logistical support to both events.



Then on Tweede Nuwe Jaar, on 2 January 2024, more than 20,000 minstrel performers are set to take to the streets of the city.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said: "The City of Cape Town’s annual support for the event is to ensure that we can contribute to preserving these traditions for the next generation. We are looking forward to seeing all the performers take to the streets, and we call on residents and visitors alike to come out and be a part of it."

Residents and motorists are advised that some roads will be impacted from 18:00 on Sunday, 31 December until the early hours of New Year's Day.

Similarly, on 2 January, several roads around the CBD will be affected by the procession.