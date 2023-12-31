Pet owners urged to take extra caution amid fireworks displays - SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has urged the public to be on the lookout for animals in distress during New Year's Eve celebrations and to report displaced or injured animals.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to those who own pets to take extra caution in light of the V&A Waterfront fireworks display this weekend.

The call comes after the SPCA appeal to interdict the annual V&A Waterfront fireworks display was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The Waterfront management welcomed the court's judgement, confirming that the five minutes fireworks display is going ahead in celebration of New Year's Eve.

The SPCA's chief inspector, Jaco Pieterse said the justice system has failed animals.

He has urged the Cape Town public to contact authorities if they come across any injured animals as a result of fireworks displays, as people usher in the new year.

"Our biggest concern is the wild animals out there especially those at the V&A Waterfront that cannot think for themselves. If the public comes across any injured animals, please contact the SPCA immediately."