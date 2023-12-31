Lotto results: Saturday, 30 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 30 December 2023 are:
Lotto: 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37 B: 04
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46 B:34
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48 B: 17
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 30/12/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 30, 2023
#LOTTO: 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37#B: 04
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46#B: 34#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48#B: 17 pic.twitter.com/cVYD9jTHnL