Ladysmith floods: Dube-Ncube appeals to community to report missing members

Twenty-two bodies have been recovered, with search and rescue teams still looking for six other people believed to have been washed away by the flash floods.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged Ladysmith community members to come forward and report people who may have gone missing.

Twenty-two bodies have been recovered in the area, with search and rescue teams still looking for six other people believed to have been washed away by the flash floods.

The search is entering its seventh day on Sunday, after an unconfirmed number of people were swept away by flash floods in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve.

READ MORE:

Dube-Ncube said the number of flood victims in Ladysmith keeps changing, as many people were not reported missing.

She says it was important for residents to come forward if they believe a family member may have been swept away.

The Premier, along with other provincial government officials visited the families who have been hit by the tragedy on Saturday, as some of the laid their loved ones to rest.

She says they were providing support to the grieving families.

"And we are giving them counselling. We have teams that are working with them and the leadership in the province is also with them to ensure we provide the necessary support during this difficult time."