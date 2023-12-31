Cape Winelands fire contained

Firefighters spent four days battling the raging blaze, and while mopping-up operations continue, they are keeping a close eye on the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality confirmed that the wildfire at the Paardenberg slopes in Drakenstein has been contained.

Cape Winelands firefighters spent four days battling the raging blaze.

The municipality said it was grateful that no life or damage to property had taken place.

The municipality's spokesperson, Anesca Roodt said a range of factors affected the fire.

"The fire was fuelled by a combination of warm weather, strong winds, and dense, 20-year-old mixed vegetation providing a rich fuel load. Today’s [Saturday's] cooler weather, combined with the predicted rain, aided in containing the fire. Mopping up and monitoring activities will continue until the area is deemed safe."