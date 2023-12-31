At least 240 people killed on Gauteng roads since start of festive season

The Gauteng Traffic Police department said these deaths were as a result of road crashes, with more than half of the victims being pedestrians.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a grim two weeks for Gauteng, with 242 people killed on the province's roads since the start of the festive season.

The Gauteng Traffic Police department said these deaths were as a result of road crashes, with more than half of the victims being pedestrians.

The department is urging motorists to practice caution on the roads today, as many travel to recreational areas for New Year's Eve festivities.

READ: GP motorists urged to exercise caution as traffic volumes set to peak

The department's spokesperson Sello Maremane has urged residents to refrain from drinking under the influence of alcohol.

"It is therefore important to celebrate responsibly and prioritise your safety and the safety of others by protecting everyone around you, especially those who are vulnerable. We all can help to prevent road crashes by adhering to the rules of the road and behaving responsibly and looking out for pedestrians who attempt to cross on busy roads."